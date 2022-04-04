Guardiola, who won the Champions League twice with Barcelona, ​​​​has not won the continental title in 11 years, and usually loses due to relying on an unusual tactics method or a surprising starting lineup.

“In the Champions League I always think too much, about new plans and tomorrow you will see a new one. I think too much and that’s why I have very special results in the Champions League,” Guardiola told reporters on Monday.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach added: “It’s boring to always play the same way. If people think that I will play against Atletico and Liverpool in the same way, I do not like it.”

“Times are different, players are different and their personalities are different. That’s why I overthink and come up with naive plans. Tonight I will wait for inspiration and come up with great plans tomorrow.”

City will play against the Atletico squad that ousted Manchester United from the previous round in the Champions League, and Guardiola confirmed that there is a “misconception” about Diego Simeone that he relies only on defensive methods.

Guardiola said: “He plays more offensively than some think. He does not like to risk building the attack, but he has the potential in the last third.”