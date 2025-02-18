Guardiola will endure in a minority because he says now that “circumstances” are not given to advance elections in Extremadura

After several weeks of threats to advance the elections in Extremadura, its president, María Guardiola, seems to reject that option because “the circumstances are not given” for it.

Guardiola used that asset to try to influence the negotiation of the 2025 budgets with Vox and the PSOE, although it finally failed in those conversations and withdrew the accounts without even giving rise to the parliamentary debate. And in recent days he had also come to verbalize that option at the gates that his decree of fiscal measures arrives at the Assembly, which must be validated and that he refuses to negotiate with the opposition despite his minority.

Now, President Extremadura, in an interview in ‘Public Mirror’ on Tuesday has affirmed that the electoral advance would be an important brake on economic and employment growth “of the community. “I have tried to seek consensus and I have been about to reach an agreement (with PSOE and VOX) to carry out the budget project, which has demanded” responsibility. ”

In that interview, he recalled how he negotiated with Vox his entry into the government of the Board of Extremadura in 2023, although he said he would not, and has indicated that they were “complex”, “difficult” and “tense conversations and” tense “Because the extreme right raised issues that went against” the principles that I have always defended. ”

Finally, “the circumstances” led Vox to enter the Executive with a Ministry. “I recognize that during the year in which they were in the government they were loyal and responsible partners,” but “broke” the agreement “with an artificial excuse and since then they have been drifted.”

“They have gotten into Twitter (Antigua X) and from there they do not come out,” added the President Extremadura, who has asserted that “always” has felt free to decide, because “at the moment in which I would have perceived interference I I would have left. ”

In relation to the judicial case open to David Sánchez, brother of the president of the Government, for his hiring in the Diputación de Badajoz, Guardiola has affirmed it is “the largest bufa opera that we have suffered by Extremadura.”

“It bothers me a lot and I’m embarrassed, most of the Extremadura also,” added the head of the regional executive, who understands that David Sánchez’s statement before the instructor judge reflected that “such is the feeling of impunity that they have to They don’t prepare lies. ” “It is an plug of friends and family,” he added.