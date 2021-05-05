From too many stands, to Pep Guardiola he was being asked to reach the last rounds of the Champions League to acknowledge your good work in Manchester. Something similar happened to him in Munich, where your Bayern reached a tactical wealth even greater than that exhibited by his great Barcelona champion, but that strategic evolution was hidden and almost ridiculed because the day to day is little valued by those who only look occasionally. Now that with him City yes it has reached the end of the European cup the accolades return. They are welcome, although they continue to be based on the specific day rather than the route. Except his first year in England, that it was indeed bad and that it could have cost him his position if it had been another technician, the rest of his tenure on the bench sky blue it has been successful and productive, as well as especially attractive to those with methodological concerns.

Sometimes, to judge technicians, we do not emphasize enough quality. To the Liverpool from Klopp, who had in his less fruitful early years the same idea as when he became a winning machine, was transformed by the arrival of Go Dijk. The maximum defensive level to support a daring structure was key for an imperfect set to approach infallibility. Something similar has happened to the City with Rúben Days, which has improved the defenders who move around it, the metamorphosis of a John stones that it no longer seems either soft or prone to error. Guardiola has spent years working on a structure that seeks to minimize the loss of the ball, but now it also has a safety net for those occasions in which inevitably what you want to avoid happens at all costs. He concedes very little, and that frustrates rivals like him. PSG, who came out impetuous and aggressive in both games, almost dominant, but was soon anesthetized by a gear that ended up hiding the ball from him.