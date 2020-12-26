Manchester City is experiencing an atypical season. After 13 games played (one less than most of its competitors) the team is in a discreet eighth position in the Premier. And one fact draws powerfully attention at a first glance at their statistics: they only add 19 goals in the championship.

It is the ninth team that scores the least, far from the figures of the greats (Liverpool have 36, almost double). It is true that City is the team less thrashed with only 12 goals conceded, although the difference there is much more discreet (continuing with the Liverpool comparison, they have scored only 19 goals). That is why in the preview of the clash against Newcastle, Guardiola wanted to put the batteries to his players, and especially to Phil Foden.

“He can score a lot of goals. He has an incredible shot and finish in the final meters, which is something we don’t have. We love this boy. He has everything to be really special. I want the best for him and if he feels like doing it, I’m sure will get it. Phil wants to beat the world, he wants to eat the world and he wants to be important. It has incredible energy when it has started, but in the final decision, in the final pass, he has to slow down a bit. He has to understand about changing the pace (of the attacks), but that comes with experience. The weird thing would be if I was 20 years old and had nothing to improve. It is impossible. It’s not a problem, “he said of his young star.

But Pep also warned the rest of his players about the lack of goal that the team is suffering: “We have to get our game back and restart the way we play. Goals don’t come as a gift from Santa Claus. They come by the way you have to play“.