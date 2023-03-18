Former City captain Kompany played under Guardiola between 2016-2019 before leaving to join Anderlecht as coach and player at the same time.

Kompany took over Burnley in 2022 and led them to the top of the second division, with 83 points from 33 matches, to be close to returning to the top flight after a year of relegation.

Earlier this month, Guardiola praised Burnley, saying that his boss Kompany would one day succeed him as City manager.

Guardiola was cautious Friday, telling reporters, “I said before that it would be great to have Kompany back at the Etihad Stadium. But in the last two or three days I was only thinking about what they have done this season.”

“I am not at all surprised by the position Burnley occupy in the second division.

“They are close to getting back in the Premier League. It will be a difficult game because they are doing incredible things on the field. They have a good team and the way they play is exceptional.

“I strongly believe that Kompany will return to (Manchester City) in the future. Everyone knows his status. He is one of the club’s greatest legends.”