Although they are not the leaders of the Premier League and in the Champions League they have to meet Real Madrid on the road, for the world Manchester City is the favorite to win everything between now and the end of the season. It is clear that the club will have to have even more focus on the ball than last year, however, as is customary, Pep Guardiola always wants to be one step ahead of the rest and already plans the movements of the summer market, taking a wish in mind, Bruno Guimaraes, reports the newspaper Sport.
Guardiola intends to sign a direct partner for Rodri and has informed the City management that the player who has the most virtues on the planet for this is Bruno, of whom the coach would be speaking wonders. Pep understands that players like De Bruyne, Bernado Silva, Matheus Nunes and others are attacking players rather than recovery players, a fact that has led him to improvise with center backs as double containment, but the coach wants to put an end to this adaptation of players.
Guardiola's liking for Guimaraes would be such that the coach would have named the Brazilian even after one of his old acquaintances, a player whom he turned into a star, Joshua Kimmich. In any case, the move will not be easy, since the price is expected to be above one hundred million euros, although it is viable, since the Newcastle team is obliged to sell to avoid short-term problems with Fair-Play. financial.
