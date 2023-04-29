Guardiola is the modernizer and developer who looks back at the past, and he is the innovator who proves that nothing is new in the world of football.

He borrowed the idea of ​​a fake number 9 from the 1950s Hungarian side, revived the 3-2-4-1 formation and, in pursuit of the Premier League title, took English football into the pre-Premier League era.

The most important goal in the tournament this season is to decisively change the balance in the way Manchester City plays. The “tiki-taka” engineer turned the big man, who turned out to have a good touch for a big man, into a provider and made a wonderful runner around him.

The big man, Erling Haaland, helped fellow sprinter Kevin De Bruyne, the world-class midfield star.

In the City match against Arsenal, the dangerous weapon became De Bruyne, not the team’s top scorer and the Premier League, Haaland, who leads the two-goal race with 33 goals after he succeeded in scoring the fourth goal for his team against Arsenal.

There is a school of thought that says football is a simple game that theorists like Guardiola can make more complicated. And if City win the title, it will be partly because they have the best footballers in the Premier League, such as top scorer Haaland and midfielder De Bruyne.

Guardiola, the best midfielder in the world, de Bruyne of course, turned into the No. 9 during the match, while the original No. 9, Haaland, turned into a midfielder.

Thus, Guardiola has launched the most dangerous weapon in City, who succeeded in bombing the artillery goal twice, with two assists from the most dangerous scorer in the Premier League, who turned into a supplier or weapon packer in the match – the battle.

Arsenal players were targeting Halland’s watch during the match in order to prevent him from scoring, but they did not realize the most dangerous weapon in the match, so they cleared their goal with two goals from the Norwegian Viking industry.

Of course, this wasn’t the first time that Guardiola had moved De Bruyne as the imaginary No. 9, but in this match he was No. 9 sometimes and No. 8 at other times, and he was a midfielder and right winger at the same time.

In the battle, City were transitioning from a 4-2-1-3 formation to a 4-4-2 formation, with the two best players paired up in attack and the other nine looking to get the ball.

It seems like a ruse, and that is the basis of the idea, of course. It is a tactic against Guardiola, the truth is that City only needed strikers: Arsenal were terrified of Haaland, unable to track down De Bruyne, let alone stop him.

The Norwegian was very big, very fast and very intimidating, and De Bruyne was very fast and very strong.

In the past, specifically in the year 1990, the Manchester United team won the treble (league, FA Cup and Champions League) and it seems that Manchester City Guardiola is ready to emulate it.

Amid talk of history and Haaland’s scoring exploits, De Bruyne’s case grew to be considered the greatest player in City’s 143-year history.