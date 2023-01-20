The coach focused a lot on the approach to the match. In his own way …

Comeback guardhouse. His City went behind, but made an extraordinary overtaking that allows the English champions to potentially remain in the slipstream of Arsenal but… the comeback comes in a way that doesn’t go down well with the coach. Guardiola comments in his own way in the post match. His statements are taken up by Sky Sports UK, an interview that the coach abandoned when asked what he said to his team at half-time.

FIRE — City transformed the Etihad’s boos into thunderous applause but the coach didn’t like the attitude of the public. “Our fans were silent for forty-five minutes, then they booed us because we went behind in the score. Our fault, actually mine. A little fire has gone out in us, perhaps we are so at ease and satisfied because we won four Premier Leagues in five years. We lack fire otherwise we wouldn’t have conceded any of those goals in any of these matches, but it’s my duty to rekindle the enthusiasm. But I want my fans back, but those who are in the stadium. They have to support us in every attacking action, they have to push every time we are about to take a corner, because Tottenham are one of the most uncomfortable and difficult teams to face.” See also Ronaldo backs Neymar for next World Cup despite Brazil doubts

APPROACH — The coach focused a lot on the approach to the match. “We need to prepare better, I can’t deny how happy we are but we’re far from the team we were. I’m not saying in terms of play, because the team still played good football, but I am referring above all to competitiveness. We gave away the first goal. The second, then, it’s really ridiculous. I didn’t see stomach, I didn’t see guts. We missed them. We were simply lucky, but if we don’t change direction we will lose several points. I want to see the fire, the passion, the determination, the desire to win”.

January 20, 2023

