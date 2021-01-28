Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola praised the German, Thomas Tuchel, the new coach of Chelsea, describing him as “exceptional”, and said in statements reported by the global Goal website that he is confident of his success with the “Blues” and is happy to be in England.

He added: When I was in Germany at Bayern Munich, I played against him when he was overseeing Mainz, and when he moved after that to Borussia Dortmund, he showed great potential with the team. Guardiola said: We struggled a lot in competition with his team, Dortmund, to win the German Bundesliga title.

He added: Tuchel is a friend, and I am happy to see him here in the Premier League. It is mentioned that Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked as coach of Paris Saint-Germain, took over the task of coaching Chelsea, succeeding Englishman Frank Lampard, who was sacked, and Tuchel started his adventure with the Blues, with a zero draw. Zero with Wolverhampton at Stamford Bridge, the stronghold of the “Blues” in “Round 20” of the English Premier League.