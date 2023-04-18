Manchester City has for many the best squad on the planet. However, a club of this power that has dominated English football at will since Guardiola joined the team, has the Champions League title as a pending debt. It is always in constant renewal and proof of this is how a couple of years ago Agüero and Gabriel Jesús fought for the position as starting forwards and, today, Erling Haaland is the club’s absolute goalscorer and breaks records at the team, league and European tournament levels.
The team will continue with its squad rejuvenation for the summer. Gundogan will step aside and the team chooses between Bellingham or Mac Allister as replacements. For his part, Laporte is also considering leaving the club due to his lack of minutes and Pep has already defined the master movement to replace the Spanish central defender. The coach’s idea is not to sign another central defender, but one of the best full-backs on the planet.
Guardiola would have requested the signing of Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. The intention is simple, to move Nathan Aké, who at the moment works as a winger. The reality is that in this way he would return to his natural position as a central defender and open a hole on the left side that the Canadian can occupy. According to sources, he is a player that Pep loves despite the fact that the defender has things to polish in terms of his recovery efforts. His price is at least 70 million euros.
