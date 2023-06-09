Pep Guardiola does not want to talk about favorites before the Champions League final that will measure Manchester City against Inter Milan at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul and appealed to the need to maintain the balance between defense and attack to overcome the ‘neroazzurra’ squad. “Following the plan gives us stability. The game plan helps us at certain times. At the security level it is important to know what to do in a final, but then the matches become crazy. If the game goes badly, we’ll have to put on seven forwards and if it goes well, we’ll put on more defenders. There are times when there is no tactic. You have to be stable and have control. Inter defend well. The most important thing is to think that we are losing because the Italian teams, with 0-0, sometimes think that they are winning, “argued the Spanish coach before the final fight for the ‘orejona’.

“It is absolutely a dream. To achieve things you have to have obsession, desire, desire. It is a dream, but the obsession is also positive. We are going to try to achieve it, “Guardiola said about an appointment in which he aspires to win what would be his third Champions League as a coach, the first in command of City, which would put him on a par with Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane.

“It’s a special game, you just have to see how many people are in the room. I can’t control favoritism, we have to focus on what we have to do. I have seen all the Inter games as much as I could. What happened before doesn’t matter. Inter has more history. The favorite does not matter, what happens is what matters tomorrow. Whoever wins will be a favourite,” said the ‘sky blues’ helmsman on the eve of a game for which almost all analysts place City as a great candidate.

Guardiola considers that there are many keys when it comes to approaching the confrontation against Inter. «It is a team not only used to defending. There is a theory that the Italians know how to defend well. With 0-0 they don’t get nervous. But they have a good start with Onana, Bastoni… and they have the capacity to contact Lautaro and Lukaku. They hold it well, if you go hand in hand they will destroy you. We will try to defend them as best as possible, “said the Manchester City manager, who hopes to remove the thorn that left him stuck in the final lost two years ago against Chelsea. “It’s a different game, different players, the tournament is different… Two years ago we planned to have a good game, but it didn’t work out for us. Tomorrow we have a plan, an idea. If it goes well, it will be that we have succeeded. I know that the players will give their all while respecting the rival”, he commented.

He referred to the different offensive variants that Inter can put on the table, either with one or two leading forwards. «Of course it changes from facing one or two forwards. Our departure and transitions have to be different. The attack game, too. I have little more to say about Lautaro. He is world champion, he holds the ball well, he plays well. We are both in the Champions League final, we do something well, “he said about a team that he considers very complete. «André Onana is an exceptional goalkeeper in the way he builds the game, Bastoni has the quality to connect with the forwards… We have to try to defend as well as possible with these connections and, above all, attack with the ball. It is difficult to attack against five defenders and three midfielders, but we are going to try to find a solution », he stressed.