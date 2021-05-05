Pep Guardiola wanted to highlight the difficulty of winning the Champions League. The coach spoke of the details that could mark his classification and referred precisely to that, to the small details and specific moments of luck that change the history of teams.
He spoke of three specific cases. Terry’s slip on the penalty against Manchester United, United’s own comeback against Bayern at the Camp Nou and the goal by Sergio Ramos against Atlético de Madrid in 93.
