In response to a question about the small number of balls that Haaland touched during recent matches, Guardiola said in a press conference: “This is our fault, not the fault of Erling Haaland, who has been impressive since the beginning of the season.”

Haaland did not score in the last two disappointing City draws against Nottingham Forest (1-1) in the English Premier League and Leipzig (1-1) in the Champions League, nor was he involved in a large number of touches.

Guardiola, who acknowledged that his team needs to improve and thus increase Haaland’s effectiveness, added: “I don’t need statistics. Once the match is over, I know who was involved in the game or not, and who should participate more or not.”

Haaland (22 years old) in his first season with Manchester City has 32 goals in various competitions, but opinions are divided towards him, as since his arrival it seems that the team has lost its flexibility, which is considered the source of its strength.

City, the defending champions, who visit Bournemouth on Saturday, are second in the English Premier League, two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Guardiola concluded by saying, “The top scorer is the most difficult position in the world because it involves the presence of two permanent opponents at your back, and Haaland, despite that, has superiority.”