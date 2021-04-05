Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola charged at FIFA and UEFA for lack of rest this season. “They are killing the players … It’s too much,” said the coach. “They are human beings, not machines. I know that some of them are sad because you want to play everything, but that is not possible,” he said.

“To be well in all competitions this year without spectators, in the shortest season in history, if you don’t break you can’t compete and you couldn’t be in the position we are in,” Guardiola added. “They could play, yes, they have an incredible mentality, but they need to rest. UEFA and FIFA kill the players because it is too much. We have not had a week off since we started,” he lamented.