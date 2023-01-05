Pep Guardiola undid, did and redid in another exhibition of interventionism. The Spanish coach starred in a strange match that his team, Manchester City, pulled off at the expense of the most disoriented Chelsea in recent years. The win helps City close the gap behind Arsenal, now leading by five points, while burying Chelsea in tenth position in the table, definitely derailed by a coach who doesn’t even take advantage of lucky breaks.

Graham Potter was lost. The Chelsea owners had resolved that after 15 games, the English coach was not the right man for their bench. The team had won one game out of the last seven and the person in charge could neither distinguish the essential players from the accessories, nor did he find the key to their location on the field. Potter had lost his compass when City visited him in need of points on Epiphany Eve. And the solutions presented themselves to him. Like Three Wise Men, they rode under the lights of Stamford Bridge in the form of accidents. First, Sterling’s injury. Then, Pulisic’s injury. And above all, the unusual approach of Guardiola, who dismantled his tried-and-true model to devote himself to the latest creation of his tactical laboratory. What he offered was an exotic deli. A 3-5-2 with Foden and Cancelo as wingers, where Cancelo officiated as a winger ahead of Walker.

Within half an hour the dysfunction became apparent. City had not created a single chance, their interiors running disoriented, Cancelo assuming a disproportionate role in light of his skills, and Haaland puffing away clearing balls in his own area. Thanks to the disorder of others, Chelsea discovered meaning where their chaos before overwhelmed them. Even with Kovacic and Zakaria as the only midfielders, Chelsea managed to dominate their opponent, generating more dangerous arrivals. Injuries to Sterling and Pulisic helped clear up Potter. Helped by misfortunes, the coach was forced to point out Aubameyang —his best striker— and to delay Havertz, whom he insists on positioning as nine although it is not. Havertz’s sporadic connection with his solitary flyers was enough for this precarious Chelsea to assert itself and City to have problems.

The first part had not finished when Rodolf Borrell, Guardiola’s assistant, began to draw frantic arrows in a notebook that he was shaking feverishly before his boss. Wrapped in a voluminous high-necked wool sweater, with his chin resting on his hand, like a dreamy sailor on the port bow, Guardiola brooded over his disappointment. Walker and Cancelo stayed in the stands after the break. The entries of Grealish and Mahrez to occupy the lanes did not help City to redouble the speed of their circulation but they made their positions natural.

A cross from Grealish finished off by Mahrez at the far post proved Guardiola right after the starting line-up revealed his mistake. “I put my head down, put the cross in, and immediately thought that Erling would be somewhere in the box to push him,” said Grealish, who candidly acknowledged that his action was less than subtle. The ball crossed the area without Haaland, baffled by his own organization, intercepting it. Mahrez pushed her before Cucurella’s closure. The rickety 0-1 secured the points. Nothing more.

