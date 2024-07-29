“I read that Julian is going to think about his future. Okay, let him think about it, then he will tell us what he wants to do.

Julian played a lot. Does he want more? That seems fine to me. So, let him think about it and then let us know.”

Pep Guardiola. 🗣️👀 pic.twitter.com/xGaMTQZwJr

— Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) July 29, 2024