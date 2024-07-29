These are the hours of definition for the future of Julián Álvarez at Manchester City. The Argentine striker, who is coming off of being a champion of America with the Argentine national team, has been in England for two seasons but has not yet achieved the continuity he is looking for.
For this reason, he would be looking to change teams, according to reports in recent days. Teams such as Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal, PSG and other big European clubs would be interested in adding him to their ranks.
In this regard, “Pep” Guardiola, coach of the Cityzens declared: “I read that Julian is going to think about his future. Fine, let him think about it, then he will tell us what he wants to do. (…) Julian played a lot. Does he want more? I think that’s fine. So for that reason, let him think about it and then let us know.”
Statistics indicate that Julián has played 102 games for Manchester City, with 36 goals and 18 assists. At the title level, he has won everything he has played in the sky blue shirt but the truth is that he has never managed to establish himself as a starter, always behind what Erling Haaland, Guardiola’s undisputed number 9, does.
What will become of the Argentine’s future? Will he bet on another season at Man City or try his luck at another European giant? We will soon find out.
More news about the transfer market:
#Guardiola #spoke #future #Julian #Alvarez #rumours #departure #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply