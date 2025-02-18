02/18/2025



Updated at 11: 34h.





The president of the Junta de Extremadura, María Guardiola, has once again been overwhelmed when referring to the case of Sánchez’s brother and her position in the Badajoz Diputación. The popular leader openly speak of “plugging” And he assures that the provincial entity created the Plaza de David Sánchez “in his image” and was granted “by finger.”

Guardiola, in an interview with a public mirror, admits that Feel “shame” every time the president’s brother’s case He puts his autonomous community, Extremadura, on the cover of the national media. On Sánchez’s commented statement before the judge, where he did not clearly explain what the office of performing arts was he directed, Guardiola is also hard: “They feel such impunity that neither the lies are prepared …”.

The president of the Board of Extremadura has also been asked about the possibility of an electoral advance in the region, after having forced to withdraw the budgets of 2025. Guardiola says that the “circumstances” are not given right now to the polls and that, in any case, would be “a brake for the economic development of Extremadura.”

Vox criticism

The Extremaduran baroness believes that the withdrawal of its budgets has nothing to do with the situation that Face Pedro Sánchez at the national level: “I have filed the accounts and have been about to reach agreements, both with Vox and the Socialist Party, you have to be critical of what the opposition does,” he says.









On those of Abascal, Guardiola believes that, in Extremadura“They are drift and do not leave Twitter,” After having broken the relations with his government, although he admits, that during the year in which he shared the executive with them they were a “loyal partner.”

Almaraz nuclear power plant

Guardiola has once again influenced the need for lA Almaraz nuclear power plant prolongs its useful life. He believes that it is a “symbol of prosperity” and emphasizes that “feed 3,000 families, in addition to energetically supplying four million homes.” In this sense, it has been critical of the PSOE position of Extremadura, which manifested in favor of Almaraz, but voted against the proposition of the PP in which the useful life of the useful life of the nuclear centrals.

The President Extremadura, who has also been asked about Juns’ request that Cataluña has its own SMI And different from that of regions such as Extremadura, he ensures that Catalan independentistas “disrespect” their land and show the “ignorance” of Extremadura.