Gabriel Jesus, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Reynier, Gabriel Martinelli, Richarlison … Brazilian talents never go out of style in Europe and, to stay ahead of the fierce competition, millionaire teams from the big leagues are looking for you younger and younger in Canarian lands.

The new jewel of the Brazilian quarry who already has a one-way ticket for a European football giant is striker Kayky, just 17 years old, who will arrive at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in January 2022 for just € 10M.

He and his tricolor teammate that was the Brazilian U-17 champion, midfielder Metinho, were bought by the City Football Group, a group from Abu Dhabi that manages Manchester City and different clubs around the world. While Kayky will go to the English giant, Metinho (who cost € 5M) will go to another team in the group to continue his development, probably Troyes, leaders of the Second Division of France.

The forward, top scorer in the Brazilian Under-17 Championship and international with the lower Canarinha, is already a fixture in the Fluminense professional team, trained by former Brazilian international Roger Machado, and has been scoring for two consecutive days.

Last weekend, he scored the most beautiful goal of the day of the Carioca Championship, after dribbling four Nova Iguaçu players before finishing with a touch of quality that shows why he is known as the “left-handed Neymar”.

Kayky and Metinho are the two great stars of Fluminense’s so-called “Dream Generation”, which dominated the last U-17 season in Brazilian soccer. The forward was chosen by the “Football Talent Scout”, one of the most important websites about youth football, as the best U-17 in the world in 2020.