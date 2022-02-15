All easy for Manchester City, who are walking in the home of Sporting Lisbon, score five goals and put a serious risk on the passage of the Champions League round. There is only one team on the pitch at the Alvalade. And it’s that of Guardiola: 64% of possession and six shots on target (to zero) for the English. Two goals from Bernardo Silva and goals from Mahrez, Foden and Sterling were decisive. Amorim lines up Sarabia and Goncalves in support of Paulinho. Guardiola relies on the trident formed by Mahrez, Foden and Sterling. Ready, go and the City immediately took the lead with Mahrez’s winning tap-in (7 ‘), who pushed a Foden shot into the net saved by Adan. The doubling is in the sign of Bernardo Silva, scoring on the development of a corner (17 ‘). And at 32 ‘, from close range, Foden drops the trio on an assist from Mahrez. No reaction from Sporting, City took advantage and spread: in the 44th minute Silva took advantage of Sterling’s cross and signed his brace.