Manchester (AFP)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has a responsibility to find a way to cope without key midfielder Rodri, who is facing the prospect of missing the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

The 28-year-old was taken off injured during champions City’s 2-2 Premier League draw with recent rivals Arsenal on Sunday after falling to the ground clutching his right knee.

According to Spanish reports, he is suspected to have an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

“Rodri will be out for a long time, there are some opinions that it will be less than we expect, but unfortunately he is injured and we are waiting for the final calls from him and the doctors to know exactly what he is suffering from and what kind of surgery he will have,” Guardiola said after his team’s 2-1 League Cup win over Watford on Tuesday.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach admitted Rodri’s absence was a big blow but believes City, who have won four successive league titles, can remain competitive.

He added: “We will have a good season. I have great confidence in my players. I have to find a solution.”

“Rodri is irreplaceable,” he continued. “When a team doesn’t play with the best midfielder in the world for a long time, of course it’s a big blow, but it’s my job to find a solution so we can stay as competitive as we have been for so many years. When a player is irreplaceable, we have to work as a team, and that’s what will happen.”

The former Atletico Madrid player is being touted as a potential candidate to win this year’s Ballon d’Or after his key role in City’s Premier League title win last season and leading his country to Euro 2024 glory.

Rodri has lost just one of his last 84 games for City and Spain.