Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday that he treats all upcoming matches as if they were finals, with the Premier League leaders vying with Liverpool for the title.

City is one point ahead of Liverpool before the last seven rounds.

“The challenge is the same for the last two weeks, we are up by one point. Every final, we will fight and fight until the end,” Guardiola told reporters before playing against Brighton & Hove Albion, on Wednesday.

He added, “When considering the situation we are in now, and the problems we have had in many aspects, I am satisfied. We analyze and remember who we are as a team and move forward.”

Liverpool will be able to temporarily top the league if they beat Manchester United later on Tuesday, but Guardiola’s focus is only on facing Brighton for the time being.

Guardiola said: “I will watch the match as a follower. I will watch it at home. I want to know the result. I would like United to get points, but that will not change it if we do not do our work in the next matches. We can learn something from both teams.”

City will play Brighton, who has excelled in recent weeks and won two consecutive victories over Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, so Guardiola is well aware of the danger of the opponent.

The Spanish coach added: “The opponent does not need to beat Arsenal and Tottenham to realize that it is a good team. I am very impressed with this team, its way of playing and its results. It will be a strong test for us.”