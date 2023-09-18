Guardiola told reporters after asking about City’s chances of retaining the title: “It will be easier. The most difficult thing is to win the title for the first time. It is an amazing title for us, but it is only one title.”

However, Guardiola said that his players should not feel relaxed, adding: “Winning the Champions League is amazing for the club, but how many teams have won the Champions League once? Many teams. We did not achieve the achievement of winning the title once, but we are undoubtedly proud.”

Guardiola also said that the trio of Jack Grealish, John Stones and Matiokovacic, who all missed City’s 3-1 win over West Ham due to injury on Saturday, will not participate tomorrow, Tuesday, adding: “I think they feel better, but they will not play tomorrow.”

He continued: “I hope they participate against Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the English Premier League or in the upcoming matches because we need that because we do not have a large squad at the present moment. Look at how we proved ourselves without them in the last matches. We hope that they will return soon because we need to compete.”

Last season, in addition to the Champions League, City won the English Premier League and the FA Cup, winning a historic hat-trick of titles.