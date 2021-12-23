London (dpa)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola reiterated his call to allow 5 substitutions during Premier League matches.

Guardiola’s call comes in light of a lot of controversy over the English Premier League matches schedule, as many clubs face a possible backlog of matches amid increasing delays due to the outbreak of the Corona virus.

And the English Premier League clubs were allowed to make 5 substitutions when the tournament was restarted after stopping in 2020 due to the repercussions of Covid-19 disease, but the list of three substitutions returned to the competition last season, which frustrated Guardiola.

The British news agency (PA Media) quoted Guardiola as saying, during a press conference held today, Thursday, that the “Boxing Day” tradition is very important, it is one of the characteristics of the English Premier League and the reason for its distinction, this will not change.

“Boxing Day” is the round that the English Premier League is famous for every year, as that round always takes place on December 26, the day after Christmas, and although it increases the crowding of matches in English football, but it is still hugely popular and prestige Especially, being an English tradition comparable to the history of football itself.

The City coach stressed: The welfare of the players should be the most important thing, but when we talk about that luxury, England is the only country that applies the three substitutions list, not five, why?

And he continued, “We have to protect the players – and we cannot do this without applying the five substitutions.” It is noteworthy that Manchester City is currently at the top of the English Premier League standings, 3 points ahead of its closest rivals, Liverpool, before the heavenly team’s match with its guest Leicester City next Sunday. Which will be followed by his meeting with his host Brentford next Wednesday.