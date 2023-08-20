Pep Guardiola also wanted to remember Carlo Mazzone, the Serie A coach who died yesterday at the age of 86. The Manchester City coach, reigning European champion, wanted to pay homage to his old coach and mentor in a particular way.

After the match against Newcastle (won 1-0), Pep showed up in the classic post-match interview with a shirt depicting Mazzone’s famous run under the Atalanta curve after the 3-3 scored by his Brescia. “It’s a sad day, for me and for my family – said Guardiola -. When I arrived in Italy, Mazzone was like a father to me. He was a legend for Italian football, he had a huge impact on everyone from players to presidents. I send a huge hug to all his family”.

Pep then explained why he chose that shirt: “Mazzone’s shirt? Last year some friends sent me this shirt and I wanted to wear it today”.