Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The English newspaper “Daily Star” revealed that Mino Raiola, the agent of the French star Paul Pogba, “29”, the Manchester United player, suggested that Manchester City obtain the services of his player weeks ago, but the response was rejected, just as happened four years ago when the Spaniard refused City coach Pep Guardiola made a similar offer from Mino Raiola regarding this French star, and he is now rejecting again, and Raiola did not deny the Spanish coach’s words at the time.

Pogba’s contract with United expires at the end of next June, and his position seems completely ambiguous regarding the renewal of the “Red Devils”, at a time when his agent Mino Raiola is active in search of a new club to play for.

The same “scenario” happened between Raiola and Guardiola, in 2018, on the eve of the “derby” match between Manchester City and Manchester United, and the answer was also rejected.

The newspaper said that the modest level of the French star, the “world champion” crowned in the World Cup Russia 2018, is the main reason for Guardiola’s refusal to offer Pogba’s agent. She added: For 4 whole years, Guardiola did not change his opinion of the French star, with evidence that he gave the same answer to the player’s agent, who is still looking for Pogba for a new club to play for, in anticipation of not renewing his contract with the “Red Devils”.

The newspaper pointed out that the nearest destination Pogba could go to next summer is his former club, Juventus, Torino, where his agent is already studying the possibility of returning to the “old lady”.

Paris Saint-Germain represents “another option” for Pogba and his agent, but this French club has not made any concrete step in this direction so far, and Saint-Germain may activate and accelerate the pace starting next week, according to the newspaper.