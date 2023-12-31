London (dpa)

Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, downplayed the 2-0 win his team achieved over Sheffield United, to enhance its chances of putting pressure on the top teams in the English Football League.

The British news agency, PA Media, reported that the goals of Rodri and Julian Alvarez at the Etihad Stadium gave the team an ideal end to 2023, as the team won five titles that year.

It can be said that this victory was a warning bell for the competitors in the tournament, but the “City” coach refused to deal with the matter in that way.

Guardiola said: “What we did in the past does not mean that it will happen in the future. The future for us means a happy new year, three days of rest, then facing Huddersfield, and nothing more than that.” He added: “With the exception of two or three matches, we were better than the competitors, and we did not get the results we deserved, but this is our job, and we have to win the matches.”

Guardiola said: “We did that and I am pleased with the players’ performance. It was an eventful month.”