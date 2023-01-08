For many, Pep Guardiola is the best coach of the present and there are even those who, well-known figures in the world of football, describe him as “the best coach of all time”. Beyond being it or not, it is a fact that Pep is synonymous with success, the club he leads, the club with which he wins titles and from any point of view, he is an absolute legend of Manchester City.
While the world focused on the World Cup, Guardiola met with the powerful sheiks who command Manchester City and signed the renewal of his contract until 2024. Despite this, having already become the highest paid coach on the planet, surpassing Simeone, Pep has become the object of desire of several teams around the world who want to implement their school, one of them and the most interested is Brazil, who has received a second no from the strategist.
According to information from Sport, Guardiola has closed the door to Brazil and it has not been for an economic issue, since the Federation of that country could only pay him a fifth of what he earns at his club, but rather for a matter of loyalty to the Manchester City, since Guardiola knows he is indebted to the English team and has chosen to renew until 2024, it is because that is the period of time that he himself has imposed to put his first UEFA Champions League cup in his showcases .
