Manchester City coach, Pep Guardiola, has revealed in chef Dani García’s ‘Desmontadito’ podcast that he will not coach any other club after his time on the bench. skyblue. A few weeks ago, the one from Santpedor renewed his link with the cityzens until 2027, so he will serve more than ten seasons at the helm of the Mancunian team.

During the conversation with the cook, the Catalan coach thus indicated that he will not choose another team: “I’m not talking about the long-term future, but what I’m not going to do is leave Manchester City and go to another country and do the same thing as now. “I won’t have energy anymore.” “Thinking about starting somewhere else, in the entire training and training process… no!” he added.

Guardiola made his debut on the bench in 2007, captaining Barça B. Since then, he has coached Barça, Bayern and City, but there is one challenge he has pending: the national teams. In this sense, he does believe that “perhaps a national team” would appeal to him because “it is different”: “It is not everyday life.”

In this way, the technician skyblue He makes it clear that this will be his last team. He also joked about his future, saying that what he wants is to “quit football and go play golf,” but he can’t. He considers that, although he continues because he likes being a coach, “there will come a time when I feel that enough is enough and then I will leave it permanently.”





