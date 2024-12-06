Apparently, the nervousness and difficulties he has Pep Guardiola to digest defeats are not something new. This Friday, a controversial video of the Spanish coach emerged on social media, which, according to various English media, was recorded months ago on a street in Manchester.

According to this information, the surprising images date from last May, after the defeat (1-2) of the Manchester City who directs Guardiola against the neighbor and eternal rival, Manchester Unitedin the final of the FA Cup.

As you can see, Guardiola is walking down the street when someone says to him: “Shit, dude, you lost.” The Catalan coach, angry, turns with the intention of going towards him, but the one who looks like a bodyguard and another companion grab him until he returns to the path and direction he was previously traveling on.

However, Guardiola scrambles again, trying to go after the fan again while responding defiantly. “Do you want to know what it’s like to lose?”. His companions restrain him again and one of them tells him in Spanish: “Come on, let it go.”









Finally they achieved it and the matter did not escalate, but the scene once again left the award-winning Spanish coach in a bad light, precisely when lives its lowest hours since he occupies the elite of the European benches.