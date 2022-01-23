The future of Pep Guardiola after his contract with City ends in 2023 is a complete unknown, but it is possible that he will opt for a national team instead of continuing at club level. There were already rumors that Brazil would be interested in taking over their services and the last to appear, according to the Mirror, is the Netherlands.

The Dutch federation is doing studies to be able to offer him the national team bench when Pep decides to leave Manchester. He has the guarantee that his football culture fits perfectly with that of the Catalan coach.

In fact, Guardiola himself has acknowledged on occasion that the influence of Cruyff and the Dutch school is what inspired him to start his career as a coach. Despite the fact that his situation in Manchester is placid, with several titles behind him and a new season that continues to be successful, Guardiola is struck by the challenges that can put him to the limit and with which he feels identified.

That’s where the charismatic proposal from the Netherlands would come into play, which currently has Van Gaal as selected and who in a very short time will have to opt for a turn to be great again. That twist is Guardiola.

