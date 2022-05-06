The Spanish coach is focusing his efforts on the only title he can win this season, the English Premier League.

City were close to reaching the final of the continental competition for the second time in a row, when they advanced 4-3 in the first leg, then 1-0 away from home until the 90th minute, but Real Madrid managed to turn the result to 3-1 in a dramatic way.

In a question during the press conference, Friday, which precedes his team’s match against Newcastle in the league, Guardiola said when asked what he said to the players after the exit: “We did not speak. There are no words that can help.”

“It’s just a matter of time, trying to sleep and thinking about the next goals. Tomorrow we’ll talk,” he added.

Guardiola must urge his battalion and raise its morale, because he realizes that any misstep in the local league may make his team come out empty-handed this season, after he was a candidate to win more than one title.

City leads Liverpool by a point, 4 games before the end of the two teams’ journey in the “Premier League”.

Guardiola commented on the last few minutes of the league and his struggle with Liverpool, saying: “We do not think about the title, we only think of Newcastle, then Wolverhampton, then West Ham. It is not necessary to listen to what people say about what we can achieve.”

Guardiola fiercely defended himself and his players, adding: “If people consider that what happened is a failure, I do not agree with that. The players understand the difficulty of it, but they accepted it. I do not want to enter into a discussion. We are sad, but we will try again because we were very close.”

He continued, “The players wanted to play the final, but competing with a club the size of Real Madrid was fun for us. I congratulate Liverpool and Real Madrid, they deserve to play the final. We will try next season, and if we do not succeed, we will try again.”