Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola said: His club, the Premier League leaders, will not make a decision about the future of historic scorer Sergio Aguero until the season ends.

The Argentine player has played 11 games in all competitions this season due to injury and “Covid-19”.

Aguero, 32, participated for the first time in four months in City’s 2-1 victory over West Ham in the league last month, but he remained on the bench, without recourse to him against Wolverhampton and Manchester United.

Aguero’s contract, who joined City from Atlético Madrid in 2011, expires at the end of the current season, and Guardiola said that negotiations on the new contract will be postponed to the summer.

He added, “We are talking with Aguero, and we must wait for what will happen at the end of the season, and I think the club has spoken with its agent and is aware of the situation.”

City, which is 11 points ahead of its closest competitor, Manchester United, hosts Southampton on Wednesday.