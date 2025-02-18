As every year, the City arrived in Madrid from spliced ​​from the airport to the press room of Santiago Bernabéu and, as every year, it arrived half an hour later of the scheduled time. Well, the entire expedition was really going to Four Seasons, its luxurious concentration hotel, less Guardiola and Bernardo Silvathat went to their obligations with the media in the White Coliseum. It always has an important component of Morbo to see PEP at the White Stadium

«We have always been a team that has been a machine for eight years every three days. Everything can happen to a game. I know what happened this year. We could have lost 0-3 in the Etihad. Other years we had to have come with seven difference from here. Is the reason Rodri? It can be because he is the best player in the world, who would not affect that. I won a triplet with Barça and would he have done it without Messi? I don’t think so. Tomorrow you have to play, we have to adjust certain things and at least scare them, ”said PEP.

The Catalan said the weekend that his team had 1% chance of passing the tie. It wasn’t true: «I lied to you. You didn’t believe me. I said the comment because we were out and nobody gave a hard for us and when the days go by one is encouraged. We will try to pass. Carlo doesn’t have to tell me anything before the game ».

Guardiola also wet on the Bellingham Red on Saturday in Pamplona. He has been in Englandbut it is not considered bilingual: «My English is good, but I have never come to understand the Fuck off or the fuck you. There have been insults all his life, since football is football. The problem is not translation, it is the intention. You can do an insult and do it with a smile and it even sounds good. We would have to ask Jude ».









Guardiola is delighted to play another year at Bernabéu. Or at least, he says. Keep great memories: «I have extraordinary memories in this stadium. It was never easy with the Barcelona, ​​Bayern or City. None have been the perfect game, sometimes things have come out and we’ll see tomorrow. Players have to give everything. They can’t play well without pressure. The Bernabéu is what it is and there are times when it is going to suffer, but we will have to attack and mark. Other years we have come with another scenario … »

Calm analysis, such as the one who does what can happen to the referee: «I do not think it affects or that there is pressure on the Referees. This man wants to do it well because he sees you the whole planet. Sometimes they are wrong and sometimes no »,