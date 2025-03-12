The president of the Board of Extremadura, María Guardiola, has transferred to the Minister for the Ecological Transition and Demograph Need to extend the useful life of the Almaraz nuclear power plant (Cáceres).

He has done so during a meeting held on Wednesday in the Ministry, and during which the President Extremadura also defended that the closure of the nuclear plant “It’s a condemnation for Extremadura”.

In this sense, Guardiola has also stressed that it is “an absolute priority” to prolong the useful life of the Almaraz central.

This points it in an entry in social networks collected by Europa Press the president of the Board after the meeting held with the minister.

“The closure of the Almaraz nuclear power plant is a sentence for Extremadura. Today I have been able to transfer Minister Sara Aagesen, in the @Mitecogob, a technical report prepared by the @Cgcoii that supports the need to prolong her useful life. It is an absolute priority,” says Guardiola.