The young English midfielder Borussia Dortmund He is on the wish list of the biggest clubs in the world and it is no secret to anyone that he is a player with tremendous quality, with a kit of skills that many would like to have and we cannot leave aside that he barely has 19 years. The impressive projection that Bellingham has makes everyone look up and start taking accounts and looking at bank accounts to get him.
Jude Bellingham was key and a fundamental piece for the selection of England in the world past Qatar 2022. Many people were delighted watching him play with the tranquility and elegance for which he stands out. But not everything started there and it is that for some time ago, he has been showing that he is a player that you have to keep an eye on. He came to the bundesliga coming from Birmingham for barely 25 million and since then, he has not stopped increasing his value to the point where he is now positioned as one of the most valuable players in the world, with 110 million euros.
Bellingham not only shines in gold in the eyes of the coaches for his good game, but there is a fact to take into account that is quite important and interesting, of course. Despite the fact that the English flyer He has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2025, It does not have a termination clause! It is highly likely that the clubs that know this information will do everything possible to convince you with a good salary offer and also some transfer bonuses.
Currently, there is a very important list of clubs that are interested in hiring the services of the young Englishman. For some time now, one of the biggest stakeholders in Bellingham has been the Liverpool and it is that according to rumors and different information currents, both parties have held conversations and the interest is quite real. On the other hand, the real Madrid It appears as another of the clubs that want to take action in the ‘Bellingham Case’ and finally take the player. Florentino Perez He has it on his list and it will be difficult to compete with the meringues.
However, the last club to get into action is that of Pep Guardiolahe Manchester City. The citizens seek to strengthen the team and with the possible departure of Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundoganinterest in bellingham has grown significantly. It is known that Pep’s word is quite deep and captivating, so he joins as another of the clubs that will try to convince the promising young midfielder.
