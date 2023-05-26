Manchester City had a hectic weekend, after being crowned champion of the Premier League for the fifth time in the last six years by the famed coach Pep Guardiola.

(You may be interested in: María Guardiola: this is the life of Pep’s daughter, who is a sensation in the networks)

City closes the Premier League on Sunday against Brentford and then will prepare for the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3 and the Champions League on June 10 against Inter in Istanbul.

Pepe’s confession

Before those challenges, coach Pep Guardiola spoke about the particular strategy he used to keep the squad on top.

“I was a bit concerned that we would drop the level with what we had done in the last four, five or six months. Forty hours ago we drank all the alcohol in Manchester and his game was extraordinary”, Guardiola said after the 1-1 against Brighton, this Wednesday.

He then recounted: “At half past ten at night I was in bed with my wife, exhausted. I watched ‘Match of the Day’ and slept like a baby… The players did what they had to do. When you win the Premier League you have to celebrate. They did it with their families, they really enjoyed it and the next morning it was just sauna time. The day after we talked a bit in the afternoon: ‘Guys, we have to be ready for Brighton’, and they did“, he said about the planning.

After the hangover, the players are ready for what’s to come: “We have shown why we are the best team in England. We need these rivals to push us to the maximum. Brentford will be the same. It is very, very good that the teams help us maintain that level, because in the finals you have to play at that level, otherwise it will be very difficult, ”he said.

Want to continue

Pep Guardiola affirmed that he will continue at the English club, whatever the resolution on the hundred financial irregularities that weigh on City. “I will stay. Next season I will be here even though there are 115 accusations against us. I would like to continue here next year,” said Guardiola, who has a contract until 2025 and who also asked that the accusations about the club.

“What I would like is for the Premier League or the judges to make a decision as quickly as possible. Maybe we did something wrong and everyone will know it, or maybe what happens is that we are who we think we are and what we have done in the last few years has been the right thing to do, then people will stop thinking like that about us. I would love for it to happen tomorrow,” he said.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALL

More sports news