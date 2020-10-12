France Football announced the name of the nominees for the best defensive midfielder in history at the Golden Ball Dream Team award. The French magazine continues to reveal the names of the footballers who choose to make up the best historical team, a specific award that this year replaces the traditional Ballon d’Or, suspended due to Covid-19.

Among the nominees in the defensive midfield category there are five Spaniards: Guardiola, Xabi Alonso, Busquets, Luis Suárez and Xavi. These last two are located in that demarcation although they also had a place in that of offensive midfielders. In addition to them, footballers such as Redondo, Rijkaard, Seedorf, Pirlo or Gerrard enter the payroll in this position.

The list of nominees is as follows: Bozsik, Busquets, Didi, Falcao, Gerrard, Gerson, Guardiola, Masopust, Matthaus, Neskens, Pirlo, Redondo, Rijkaard, Schuster, Seedorf, Luis Suárez, Tardelli, Tigana, Xabi Alonso and Xavi

Last week the candidates for best goalkeeper and best defense were announced in the four specific positions (right back, left back and central). Among the nominees were Casillas and Sergio Ramos, as well as Madrid player Marcelo.

Next Monday the nominees for the best strikers will be announced, for which there will be a division of ten players per position: left, right and center forward. Thus, with all the candidates already known, France Football will announce the eleven winner on December 17 after the votes cast by its correspondents around the world, in the same traditional style with which the Ballon d’Or is voted every year.