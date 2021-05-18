Nothing was played City and Brighton in the penultimate day of the Premier, but several players from Guardiola’s team, such as Ferran, who in these last days wants to convince the coach to make a hole in the eleven of the Champions League final . After a hat-trick against Newcastle, the Spaniard won the praise of his coach, who assured that he had been surprised by his scoring potential despite being a wing player. Such a compliment gave Ferran cause for illusions, but An error by Cancello at ten minutes prevented him from continuing to show that he is for more minutes. The Portuguese was sent off for taking down Welbeck when he was last man and Guardiola traded Ferran for Eric García to restructure the defense when only 15 minutes of the match had elapsed.

Cancelo was sent off in the 10th minute, but by then City were already leading the score thanks to a header from Gündogan after a center from Mahrez. With one less and without the tension of playing something, Guardiola’s men were dominated by Brighton in the first half in which, once again, the figure of Ruben Dias emerged, undoubtedly the most important signing of City in the last seasons.

And if Gundogan scored as soon as the game started, Foden made it 0-2 early in the second half. In a Maradonian play in which he drove the ball from his midfield to the area, the English attacker finished his career with a crossed left-footed shot before which the Spanish Robert Sánchez could do nothing. Brighton quickly responded with another goal from Trossard, who made several cuts in the area, including one last to Dias, and shot Ederson. to enliven the game and fight to bring joy to your fans. And boy did he fan it. Webster scored the equalizer with a header in the 72nd minute and five minutes later Burn finished the comeback with more heart than technique.

Brighton ended City’s historic winning streak away from home (23 in all competitions) but the worst news for Guardiola was not the defeat, but the injury of Gundogan, who withdrew with discomfort. We will have to wait to find out if their participation in the final against Chelsea is in danger.