Guardiola, the Champions League is like a coin and you can win or lose

“Congratulations to Inter. I didn’t expect otherwise, they play well. The Champions League is like a coin and you can win or lose. Certainly the three Italian teams is not a coincidence. Inter are the second strongest team in Europe and they are a great team. They must know. The important thing is to always be there. It happened to us this year as it could have happened to us in previous years”. Pep Guardiola said it at the end of the match.



Guardiola wins his third Champions League as a coach, ahead of him only Ancelotti

Pep Guardiola returns to lift the Champions League 12 years later. The Catalan coach, after his exploits with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, manages to lead Manchester City to the top of Europe. He thus rises to second place for the number of Champions League wins, equaling Bob Paisley (Liverpool) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid). In first place alone Carlo Ancelotti with 4, two with Milan and two with Real Madrid.

Champions: Rodri, “A dream come true, a gift from God”

“I’m excited, it’s a dream come true. All these guys (the fans) around here have been waiting for 20, 30, 40 years. I’ve only been here four years, but we deserve it. We’ve been so close over the years, but when you reach the semi-final, the final, in the end God gives you this gift…. It’s a dream for all of us”. Rodri, the Manchester City midfielder who scored the winning goal, is excited, commenting on the victory at the end of the match.

Manchester City hits the ‘treble’, it’s the eighth team in Europe to do it

Manchester City is the eighth team in Europe capable of making the league-national cup-European Cup/Champions League ‘treble’. This is the list of precedents: 1967, Celtic; 1972, Ajax; 1988, PSV Eindhoven; 1999, Manchester United; 2009 and 2015, Barcelona; 2010, Inter; 2013 and 2020, Bayern Munich; 2023, Manchester City.

Inter, ‘thanks for this trip, congratulations to Manchester City’

“Thanks for this trip, Nerazzurri. Inter fans, you have been incredible. Congratulations to Manchester City.” Thus Inter, on their Twitter profile, after the triple whistle of the Champions League final, which saw City become champions.

