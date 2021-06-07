Guardiola appeared on the scene in Mallorca. Specifically, in Son Cervera, where a golf tournament is organized with celebrities from the world of football such as Gullit, Schuster, Platini. There is also the president of Barça, Joan Laporta: “It is good news that Koeman continues at Barça. In many moments he has played the best football in Spain and the second seasons tend to be better. Koeman is the ideal coach and Laporta is convinced. Ronald deserves one more year, with people in the stadium”.

Curious Guardiola’s meeting with Laporta, who tried to convince Santpedor’s coach this summer to return to Barça and was met with the refusal of the coach.

Barça transfers: “Agüero and Eric Garcia are two great signings, total successes. Kun is a scorer. With Eric I already told Koeman that he has made a spectacular signing, he will be one of the captains of the next decade. Los coaches weakens us. Koeman se it will weaken if he loses next year, but things will be very different from this year. There will be people in the stadium … Nothing is comparable in the media to Barça or Madrid, if you don’t want this, don’t dedicate yourself to this job. “

Ancelotti: “I have a very good relationship with Ancelotti, he is an exceptional coach, tactically very intelligent. I am very happy for him and he will do a good job at Madrid.”