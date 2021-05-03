One step away from the final: “I am privileged to be here. It is the first time for most of the people who are in this club. I have told the boys that we have to plan the game like any other, we have to play to win the game. We have to try to impose our game. Everyone knows how important it is and how much we have waited for this moment. I don’t have to tell anyone. In these games we are not going to play 90 minutes as we played the second half of the first leg. I have to understand that it is a battle and that we will suffer at some point, but I am sure that we will react well. “

Round of the semifinal: “The second leg of the semifinals is always the most complicated game, even more than the final. You play with the result of the first leg and with the idea of ​​the final in mind. Sometimes you forget the game you are playing. In my experience in other teams, it is always the most difficult. The final is different, completely different. “

Semifinals with Bayern: “In the first two we did not deserve to go to the final, in the third we were very close. Every year is different. This year we arrived at a very good time.”

Dangers of PSG: “We have played a week ago, it is very fresh. We know how good they are and they know how good we can be. In these rounds we cannot hope that they are not a good team. In these rounds I am calmer than before. I try to enjoy myself.

Lesson learned: “It is always a mystery how we can react to chaos. This competition is unpredictable, when you take something for granted it always surprises you for better or for worse. Life always gives you new opportunities. And we don’t want to miss this opportunity, I have the feeling that we are going to do well. “

Stones: “I don’t even want to think about losing”

John Stones, Manchester City defender, assured that he does not even want to think about not going to the final of the Champions League and that they are very confident in overcoming the tie against PSG. The English defender preceded Pep Guardiola at the press conference on Monday prior to the duel with Paris Saint Germain in the second leg of the Champions League. “We are very confident. It is a great opportunity for us, for the players and for the club. It is a great opportunity to get into a final. We have to go to the game like we did in the second half of the first leg. I’m excited and with confidence in the face of this challenge, “said Stones. “I do not even want to think about losing. We go to the game to win, that has been our thinking in the last five years. Whoever it is,” he added. On facing Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, Stones pointed out that it is never easy to face two of the best in the world. “But it is also exciting for the defenders. We will try to stop them as we did in the second part of the first leg. We have to stop the whole team, not just the two of them,” he said. “All the things that have happened to us have made us a stronger team. We have used all the disappointments as fuel to motivate ourselves. To go forward and try to achieve our goal, which is to win the Champions League.” —EFE