(Reuters) – Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola will sit out Friday’s FA Cup third-round match against Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19, the club announced Thursday -market.

City said Guardiola tested positive on Tuesday, as did assistant Juanma Lillo.

“Both are now in isolation, along with a number of other positives in the City starting bubble,” the club said in a statement, adding that seven starting players and 14 team employees are in isolation for reasons related to the Covid-19.

Coach Rodolfo Borrell, who will take charge of the team in Friday’s game, said Guardiola hasn’t had many symptoms.

“We had an outbreak… It’s a big outbreak. We are getting this day by day, we don’t know where it will end,” Borrell said at a press conference this Thursday.

City are the Premier League leaders with 53 points after 21 matches, 10 points more than second-place Chelsea. The two clubs face off in Manchester on January 15, after City’s match against Swindon.

Earlier on Tuesday, Burnley also reported that coach Sean Dyche will be out of the FA Cup third-round match at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

