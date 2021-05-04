Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola is close to achieving an achievement with Manchester City that he could not achieve with Barcelona, ​​despite his leadership to win the Champions League twice during his career, which is winning the continental title without a loss.

Manchester City and his coach Pep Guardiola are on the verge of achieving a historic achievement, by joining an exclusive list of ancient clubs that achieved the continental championship title without losing throughout the journey, and 10 clubs succeeded in achieving the Champions League title without losing in the same season, the most recent of which was Bayern Munich last season. Who has scored 11 wins in 11 games.

Four teams achieved the achievement in two different seasons, which are Liverpool in the years 1980-1981 and 1983-1984, Milan 1988-1989 and 1993-1994, and Ajax 1971-1972 and 1994-1995 and Man United 1998-1999 and 2007-2008. While 6 teams achieved that achievement in One season alongside Bayern Munich last year, Inter 1963-1964, Nottingham Forest 1978-1979, Red Star 1990-91, Marseille 1992-1993 and Barcelona 2005-2006.

Guardiola won the title with Barcelona in the 2008-2009 and 2010-2011 seasons, but lost a match in the path to the title, against Shakhtar in the first coronation and in front of Arsenal in the second coronation. Guardiola did not win the Champions League title except with Barcelona, ​​as his attempts were unsuccessful with Bayern Munich and he is looking to break the knot with City this time.