The controversy between Shakira and Piqué seems to never end. This Holy Week, in the midst of the impact of the Barranquillera’s trip to the United States, an unexpected press version echoed assuring that Clara Chía Martí, the new girlfriend of the former Barcelona defender, would have been unfaithful to her partner with the coach Catalan Pep Guardiola.

As published by the newspaper ‘Sport’, despite how illogical the version seems, it is not ruled out that Clara Chía has had an alleged furtive affair with the Manchester City coach.

At the moment, the coach has not even spoken. However, the Spanish press continues to collect new details. The latest, according to ‘Telecinco’, has to do with another famous coach who would be dotted in the middle of the scandal of the triad Shakira, Piqué and Clara Chía.

Guardiola would not be the only one

So far, everything indicates that Shakira has not arrived in Miami. The consensus of the European press states that the singer is in a Caribbean destination, spending her vacation days.

Meanwhile, much has been speculated about his company. In fact, the Spanish journalist Mónica Vergara, from the program ‘Fiesta’, from ‘Telecinco’, assures that Shakira is with the wife of another Spanish soccer coach, the Argentine Diego Simeone.

The information has attracted attention since it has always been said that Shakira is not very friendly with women related to soccer. Not in vain, users of social networks point to ‘Cholo’ Simeone for the role of his wife, Carla Pereyra, in the framework of the separation from Piqué.

To date, none of those involved have ruled on the role of Simeone, the alleged infidelity of Guardiola and the place where Shakira is.

