Pep Guardiola can only be satisfied after his City’s 3-0 win at Bayern who poses a serious threat to his team’s passage to the semifinals: “It was a good match in the Champions League – the Spanish coach told the BBC – between two top teams. For 55-60 minutes it was a tight match. We have found an incredible goal with Rodri but we were unable to control the wings, leaving too much space for Musiala and Gnabry. In the first 10-15 minutes of the second half, they were superior to us, they had chances. Then we made some adjustments and in the final we were It’s an incredible result but I know what it’s like to play in Monaco. We’ll have to play another great game to not suffer from their quality and that’s what we intend to do.”