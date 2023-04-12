The Citizens coach: “For 55-60 minutes it was a tight challenge. We know what awaits us in Monaco.” That of the Germans: “Punished in the phases of the match in which we were superior”
Pep Guardiola can only be satisfied after his City’s 3-0 win at Bayern who poses a serious threat to his team’s passage to the semifinals: “It was a good match in the Champions League – the Spanish coach told the BBC – between two top teams. For 55-60 minutes it was a tight match. We have found an incredible goal with Rodri but we were unable to control the wings, leaving too much space for Musiala and Gnabry. In the first 10-15 minutes of the second half, they were superior to us, they had chances. Then we made some adjustments and in the final we were It’s an incredible result but I know what it’s like to play in Monaco. We’ll have to play another great game to not suffer from their quality and that’s what we intend to do.”
A completely different state of mind for Tuchel, in his second defeat in 4 games on the Bayern bench since he took over from Nagelsmann: “Too severe a result – said the Bavarian coach -. We were punished in the stages of the match in which we were absolutely the best team, where we had the inertia on our side. I refuse to talk about a negative performance. I saw an excellent performance from my team up to the 70th minute, I’m very happy. There is still a little form left, a little confidence. It’s a very bitter result, hard to digest. But football is like that, it doesn’t give you anything.”
