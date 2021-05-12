Manchester (Etihad)

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola expressed his pride in winning the Premier League title, which he said was the most difficult season during his five-year tenure with the “Bloomon”.

The achievement of “City” is the third in the “Premier League” title, in four seasons, and the tenth in the main title under the management of “Pep”, with whom the club has known exceptional seasons, including the 2017-2018 season, when the team achieved the title with a record number in English football «100 Point », as he finished the race 19 points behind Manchester United, who finished second. An impressive 98 points followed, in the following season, when City overcame Liverpool, becoming the first team in 10 years to win the Premier League title in two consecutive years.

But in light of the difficulties City faced this season due to the emerging Corona virus pandemic, which caused a cut season and an unrelenting match schedule, Guardiola indicated that it is the most difficult “campaign” for the Premier League so far, and said: The season and the title of “Premier League” no Unparalleled and the most difficult, and we always remember this season the way we won, and very proud to be the coach here, and with this group of players, they are very distinguished, to overcome this season, with all the limitations and difficulties we faced, and showing the consistency that we have is wonderful.

He added: This applies equally to every member of our staff, who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, to ensure that our players are fully equipped, to take on unexpected challenges and new routines throughout this turbulent year.

And he said: Without forgetting, of course, all the employees in our organization who work on making this club as it is, whether it is from the offices of the Academy or working from home, and the efforts of each employee in these difficult circumstances contributed to the achievement.

City could end the season in a great way if they beat Chelsea and won the Champions League at the end of May.