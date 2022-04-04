Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s brilliant coach, was very respectful of Atlético and Cholo’s formula, denied that they are such a defensive rival, once again made it clear that he had not invented anything and tried to escape from the clear role of favorite that is awarded to his team in this quarter-final duel against the Spanish champion.

“Ask Xavi, I’m not here to talk about Xavi’s or Simeone’s opinion,” remarked the Premier leader’s coach when questioning him about the Catalan coach’s controversial statements about the mattress makers’ style. Are you used to playing this kind of games against teams that lock themselves in? The ‘citizen’ coach was insisted on in advance. «I’m still wrong, but Atlético does not lock itself up. If they can, they will squeeze you from time immemorial. If you do the process right, you sink them. But them and everyone. Maybe you see them more and I’m wrong, but they are my feelings, “he replied

«Brilliant football against defensive football?» The journalists repeated in their questions. “I’m not going to talk for a second about these stupid debates. We all look for a way to win. If he succeeds, his will be correct, and if I succeed, I will have succeeded. I don’t know what it is to play ugly. I don’t judge opponents. There is an incorrect conception of how Atlético plays. They are more offensive than people think. They don’t take many risks when it comes to getting the ball out, but when they get to our field they will show the quality of their players. They have many ways, it is a very rich team tactically. Now we must think about what to do to touch their noses a little, “he remarked.

Santpedor’s coach tried to play down the importance of asking him if he is the most important of the City. «I would like to agree with you, but I did not invent football. What we do was already done by prehistoric people. I have never scored a goal or saved a penalty. I wish it was that important, but I’m a very good coach. What we did at Barça, Bayern… Cruyff and Rexach already did at Barça. I haven’t invented anything, I’m a visionary when I win and when I lose they say ‘what does that guy think!’ I have some ideas for my players, but I wish I could give a pass like I did a thousand years ago. The game belongs to the players. We are here to lend a hand.”

“The virtue of denying yourself what you are”



In 2016, when he was managing Bayern Munich, Guardiola fell to Cholo in the Champions League semifinals, which Atlético would later lose to Real Madrid, on penalties, in Milan. That Atlético resisted in Munich was half a miracle and half Oblak’s masterpiece. “Six years have passed. We had a good tie and we stayed out. We did not reach the final. Comparisons from the past… I’ve tried to learn a lot from Atlético, you have to adapt as best you can. They have the ability to deny you who you are and it is a great virtue. They have a high level on the pitch,” Guardiola analyzed.

Favorites against Atlético? Topical answer to topical question: «All opponents are difficult at this stage of the competition. Each team has a particular way of playing, you have to adapt and adjust pieces. And Guardiola returned to refer to Atlético by insisting on whether City, the current runner-up, is a clear favorite in this Champions League.

