Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, praised the performance of his team and assured that it is something “incredible”, although he recalled that they have not yet made history. “I am very happy for this club, for its president and for the fans. All over the world. It is the second time that we are in the semis, so it is not history for the club, but we are beginning to build it,” Guardiola said in statements to BT Sport. “We were brilliant except for the first ten minutes. I am very happy to be one of the best four teams in Europe, “he added. City reached the semifinals, their first since 2016, when they were still led by Manuel Pellegrini, winning both games at Borussia Dortmund.

“This competition is very beautiful, but also very unfair, because we are judged as a disaster when we are eliminated.. You play eleven months for the Premier and other competitions. Today was a penalty per hand, which another day might not have been. We were already out for a hand that was not whistled against Tottenham. This competition is one of moments, but we play today with personality, “he added. City have the Premier within reach, with eleven points over the second, they are in the final of the League Cup and in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League. SRegarding the possibility of achieving four titles, a historical fact, Guardiola pointed out that they are not thinking of winning everything, and that they are going “game by game”.