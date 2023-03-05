London (dpa)

Josep Guardiola, coach of the Manchester City soccer team, had no doubts that Phil Foden would return to give his best with the team.

And the British news agency “BA Media” reported that the English midfielder scored an individual goal that set Manchester City on its way to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle today, Saturday.

Foden, 22, suffered from a difficult few months after the end of the World Cup, as he performed poorly in addition to his injury and illness.

Guardiola said: “Phil has this special ability, but when I spoke to him I told him that what happened with him was normal, and that this is what should happen.”

He added, “He joined us at the age of 17, and trained with us here, in the national team, the European Cup, the World Cup, winning titles.”

And he added: “He was getting a little better every year than the one before him, but the moment you step back, accept this, it is part of this.”

And he emphasized: “Accept it, you can do better, and step by step everything will return. Of course he is scoring goals now.” He added, “What happened to an elephant is very normal. Just accept it and the bad moments will pass. The good moments will always come back.” Foden’s goal gave Manchester City the lead, but Newcastle fought back and was on an upward approach before Bernardo Silva scored the second goal in the 67th minute, to settle the match points for Manchester City.

“They had chances to score goals, we had problems, but it’s Newcastle, an exceptional team,” Guardiola said.

And he added, “They were in the League Cup final a week ago, and they were in the top four, top five all season.”

“It was an amazing result for us, because it was a difficult match,” he stressed. After losing at Wembley last weekend, and failing to win any of their last five league games, Newcastle appear to be running out of steam as the season draws to a close.

However, Eddie Howe, the team’s coach, feels his team has remained strong. He emphasized, “The performance in general was very good. They were matches at the highest levels, and we were equal to all these teams. We came out as losers, but in terms of overall performance, this may be a harsh reflection.”