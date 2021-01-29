Pep Guardiola did not want to analyze the case of Eric García, Barcelona’s goal in this transfer market. “He is our player”, said the Catalan coach, who did not want to argue further because “people talk too much.”

Departure of Eric García. “I don’t want to talk about this issue because people talk too much. He is our player and the market ends in a few days. He is a footballer and an exceptional boy.”

Match against Sheffield United. “What I saw before the Manchester United game is that they are a living team. They have had no luck in their results, but that speaks very well of Chris Wilder and his players. They are still alive. Everyone knows how difficult it is to get that result in Old Trafford, so we will try to do well. They have been with the same coach for a long time and they believe in everyone. “

Influence of Juanma Lillo. “What we have done is nothing yet, but being like this in qualifying could not have been possible without Lillo’s influence on me. Sometimes he sees things that I am not capable of, he has a special sense to read football that is very hard to find. Especially in bad times. It makes me calm down to see what the true situation of the team is, win or lose. “